Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Powerex Smart Charger
$8 $15
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • for AA or AAA batteries
  • charges one or two sets simultaneously
  • overcharge protection
  • includes AC and car adapters
  • Model: MH-C204GT
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 20 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
