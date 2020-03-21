Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Power Squat Rack
$100 $130
free shipping

It's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It's available at this price in Green, Blue, or Yellow.
Features
  • 12" to 71.25" bar catch height range
  • 29 adjustments at 2" intervals
  • 1 built-in Olympic weight plate holder
  • 1 built-in bar holder
  • maximum weight capacity of 500-lbs.
  • measures 45.67" x 50" x 85.43"
  • Model: FM-FL905Q
