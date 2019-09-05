exclusive
New
Eyedictive · 1 hr ago
Polaroid Polarized Vintage Navigator Sunglasses
$19 $130
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now

Tips
  • Use coupon code "DEALNEWS8" to get this discount.
Features
  • available in several colors (Dark Ruthenium/Grey pictured)
  • 100% UV protection
  • metal frame & polycarbonate lenses
  • Model: PLD6049SX
↑ less
Buy from Eyedictive
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DEALNEWS8"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Sunglasses Eyedictive Polaroid Corporation
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register