Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Pit Boss 700SC Wood-Fired Pellet Grill with Flame Broiler
$449 $699
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 700-sq. in. cooking space
  • porcelain coated cast iron grids
  • slide-plate flame broiler
  • digitally controlled burn system
  • Model: 72700SC
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals BBQs & Grills Walmart Pit Boss
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register