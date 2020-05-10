Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 33 mins ago
Pioneer Twin DAC Hi-Res Digital Audio Player
$150 $300
free shipping

That's $50 under our March mention and the best price we could find now by $70. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 2.4" full-color touchscreen (320 x 240 pixels)
  • supports MQA, native DSD 5.6 MHz playback, DSD-IFF, FLAC/ALAC/WAV/AIFF up to 192 kHz/32-bit, MP3, and AAC
  • twin ESS SABRE ES9018C2M DACs
  • 16GB internal storage; two microSDXC slots supporting up to 256GB each
  • WiFi; Bluetooth
  • Model: XDP-02U
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable CD/MP3 Players B&H Photo Video Pioneer
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register