B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Pioneer DJ HRM-7 Professional Circumaural Studio Monitor Headphones
$99 $199
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by about $30, although most stores charge at least $199. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 40mm drivers
  • 5Hz to 40kHz frequency response
  • Velour-covered memory foam ear covers
  • Includes 2 mini XLR cables
  • Model: HRM-7
  • Published 1 hr ago
