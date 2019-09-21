Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's $74 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $18 off list and the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
Amazon offers its AmScope Kids' 52-Piece Microscope Kit for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $80 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Pompon Dolls via Amazon offers the Pompon Reborn 22" Baby Doll for $65.99. Clip the 5% off coupon and apply code "QQ5JG76H" to drop the price to $32.99. With free shipping, that's $33 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on a variety of LEGO sets, starting at
$7.49 $12.47. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
It's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Walmart
Amazon offers the refurbished Parrot Airborne Night MiniDrone in SWAT Black for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That is $20 less than we could find for a new model. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the lowest price we could find by $81 and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
It's the best deal we've seen and the lowest price we could find now by $33. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best deal we could find by $20 and $3 under our mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a variety of sizes, starting at $8.99. Shop Now at Walmart
That's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $68 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is no longer available, so the price is now $122.39. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $354. Buy Now at Home Depot
