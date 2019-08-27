New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Philips 50" 4K Flat Android HDR LED LCD Ultra HD Smart Television
$268 $338
free shipping

Walmart offers the Philips 50" 4K Flat Android HDR LED LCD Ultra HD Smart Television for $268 with free shipping. That's $30 under our June mention, $70 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10 support
  • Google Assistant
  • Model: 50PFL5604/F7
