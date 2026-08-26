Custom-embroidered with a name or initials, this basket works well for families who want something reusable each year instead of a store-bought bin tossed after one season. Apply coupon code "dealnews" for a savings of $12. Embroidery adds $6.99. Buy Now at PersonalizeWay
- Custom embroidered name personalization
- Collapsible design folds flat for storage
- Suitable for Easter egg hunts and treats
- Sturdy fabric construction
- Available in pink or blue
Home Depot offers The Home Depot 2-Gallon Halloween Bucket for $2.88. Shipping is free. Note that this item is backordered. Buy Now at Home Depot
This Red Shed Mummy Metal Rooster statue is $149.99 at Tractor Supply. It's a $100 savings. Standing 6 ft. tall and built from powder-coat iron, it's designed to withstand outdoor weather while serving as a Halloween yard display. Opt for pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Buy Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Stands 6 ft. tall
- Made from powder-coat iron for long-lasting durability
- Suitable for indoor or outdoor use
- Weather-resistant design withstands outdoor elements
- Includes 3 ground stakes to keep it upright and stable
- Measures 45" L x 16" W x 72" H
Update: The price has dropped to $14.05 since this was originally published.
This Joyfy hanging ghost decoration is $14.79, down from $25.99 at Walmart. It stands 47" tall and includes a blue LED light with a 6-hour timer setting for automatic nighttime use. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
- Measures approximately 47" tall
- Blue LED light with 3 modes: 6-hour timer, always on, or off
- Requires 3 AA batteries, not included
- Bendable arms allow for posing in different positions
- Waterproof design suited for outdoor use
- Designed to hang from trees, rooftops, doors, or windows
This Halloween bucket from The Home Depot costs just $2.88. Pickup is free or shipping adds $2.99. (Orders of $35 or more ship free.) Buy Now at Home Depot
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