This Halloween bucket from The Home Depot costs just $2.88. Pickup is free or shipping adds $2.99. (Orders of $35 or more ship free.) Buy Now at Home Depot
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Published 2 min ago
Home Depot offers The Home Depot 2-Gallon Halloween Bucket for $2.88. Shipping is free. Note that this item is backordered. Buy Now at Home Depot
This Red Shed Mummy Metal Rooster statue is $149.99 at Tractor Supply. It's a $100 savings. Standing 6 ft. tall and built from powder-coat iron, it's designed to withstand outdoor weather while serving as a Halloween yard display. Opt for pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Buy Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Stands 6 ft. tall
- Made from powder-coat iron for long-lasting durability
- Suitable for indoor or outdoor use
- Weather-resistant design withstands outdoor elements
- Includes 3 ground stakes to keep it upright and stable
- Measures 45" L x 16" W x 72" H
Update: The price has dropped to $14.05 since this was originally published.
This Joyfy hanging ghost decoration is $14.79, down from $25.99 at Walmart. It stands 47" tall and includes a blue LED light with a 6-hour timer setting for automatic nighttime use. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
- Measures approximately 47" tall
- Blue LED light with 3 modes: 6-hour timer, always on, or off
- Requires 3 AA batteries, not included
- Bendable arms allow for posing in different positions
- Waterproof design suited for outdoor use
- Designed to hang from trees, rooftops, doors, or windows
Amazon offers this 5-foot spider decoration in Black for $8.99. Other colors are $13 to $14. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Bendable, adjustable legs for hanging on fences, doors, windows, or trees
Home Depot's Special Values sheds lineup covers everything from compact metal units to large resin and wood storage buildings. A VIWAT 10' x 16' metal shed drops to $500, down from $775, while a Suncast Modernist resin shed with floor is $1,000, down from $1,230. Shoppers will also find heavier-duty options like a Best Barns two-story wood barn kit for those needing more storage space. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Metal, resin, and wood shed options in various sizes
- Sizes range from small vertical units to large multi-room barns
- Many models include lockable doors and windows
- Several sheds ship with included flooring
- Free ship-to-store and pickup available on most items
Home Depot's Garden Center Special Values cover a wide range of outdoor products, from bagged mulch at $3.33 down from $3.67 to a metal pulsating sprinkler and hose combo at $88, down from $100. Insect control items like the Off! Insect Repellent Outdoor Fogger start at under $9, while larger investments like a polycarbonate walk-in greenhouse run into the hundreds. The sale spans everyday garden supplies like soil and mulch as well as bigger equipment such as wheelbarrows and irrigation systems. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Bagged mulch options starting at $3.33 per 2 cu. ft. bag
- Insect repellents and traps including an outdoor fogger and indoor flying insect traps
- Potting mix, garden soil, and decorative rock and pebble options
- Outdoor structures such as polycarbonate walk-in greenhouses
- Wheelbarrows, loppers, and other yard tools included in the discounts
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
Home Depot's Tool Savings event covers a wide range of RYOBI cordless tools, batteries, and combo kits, with prices starting at $39.97 for tools like the ONE+ Cordless High Pressure Inflator. Several kits include a free tool with purchase, such as the ONE+ HIGH PERFORMANCE Kit with batteries, a charger, and a free brad nailer for $179, down from $398. Outdoor equipment is also included, with the RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with battery and charger at $459. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless drill, driver, saw, nailer, and outdoor tool combo kits
- Several kits bundle a battery and charger with the tool
- Free tool offers included with select battery kit purchases
- Ratings up to 4.7 stars across thousands of reviews
- Free delivery or store pickup available on most items
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