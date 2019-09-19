Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's at least $4 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $5 less than you'd pay at your local Walmart.
Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Target still offers it for the same price with in-store pickup. Buy Now at Target
That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $13 today. Buy Now at Amazon
It's tied with our August mention and about $3 under what you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
It's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a variety of sizes, starting at $8.99. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Permatex Medium Strength Threadlocker Blue for $3.50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
