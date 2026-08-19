The Pen+Gear 8" scissors are $1.96, down from $2.82 at Walmart. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
- 8" pointed-tip stainless steel blades
- Black plastic handles designed for a secure grip
- Suitable for both left- and right-handed users
- Lightweight, durable construction
- Suitable for kids and adults
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This 12-pack of uniball Zento Gel Pens is at a good price today at Amazon, selling for just $10.91. You'd pay around $7 at most local stores for a 4-pack, so you're saving around $10 on this box. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. The set includes a quick-drying, smudge-resistant ink designed to prevent bleed-through on everyday paper. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12 retractable gel pens with black ink
- 0.7mm medium point tip
- Quick-drying ink helps prevent smudging
- Soft grip made with 75% recycled material
- No bleed-through on notebooks or planners
- Muted barrel colors
At Amazon, get the Bostitch Office Portable Electric Stapler for $13. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It handles up to 20 sheets at once and can run on an AC adapter or 4 AA batteries for cordless use. Buy Now at Amazon
This 12-pack of Sharpie S-Gel pens is $4 off the regular price at Amazon. The pens feature a no-smear, no-bleed gel ink and a contoured rubber grip for comfort. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12-count pack of black gel ink pens
- Medium point, 0.7mm line size
- Retractable design with contoured rubber grip
- No smear, no bleed ink technology
Get supplies from as low as 25 cents, laptops from $229.99, headphones from $9.99, and more. Get 25% off lunch bags and reusable water bottles when you buy any backpack via promo code "87140". Plus, shop at your local store to get a Sharpie S-Gel Pen 2-Pack for free with any purchase while supplies last. Easy Rewards members get additional discounts. Orders of $35 or more ship for free. Pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Staples
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
New deals were just added to the Walmart Resold section, where Apple AirPods and MacBooks, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and other tech and home see big price drops. Free shipping applies over $35; otherwise, it adds $6.99. Pickup may also be available. These restored items all come with a 90-day free return warranty and the deals will end on August 21. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
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