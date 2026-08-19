This 10-pack of BIC Xtra Life ballpoint pens is $0.99 at Target. It's the best price we found by a buck. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Shop Now at Target
- 10 pens per pack
- 1.0mm medium tip
- Blue ink
- Translucent barrel shows remaining ink level
- Flexible round barrel design
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Published 53 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
This 12-pack of uniball Zento Gel Pens is at a good price today at Amazon, selling for just $10.91. You'd pay around $7 at most local stores for a 4-pack, so you're saving around $10 on this box. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. The set includes a quick-drying, smudge-resistant ink designed to prevent bleed-through on everyday paper. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12 retractable gel pens with black ink
- 0.7mm medium point tip
- Quick-drying ink helps prevent smudging
- Soft grip made with 75% recycled material
- No bleed-through on notebooks or planners
- Muted barrel colors
Staples has marked down a wide range of back to school supplies, with items like composition notebooks and school glue dropping to as little as 50 cents. Crayola crayons are down to $0.50 a box and Crayola markers start at $0.99, alongside deals on folders, binders, pencils, and index cards. The sale also covers pricier categories like a 9" thermal laminator at $33.99 and a 10-ream case of copy paper at $62.79, giving shoppers options across nearly every grade level. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. Shop Now at Staples
- Composition and spiral notebooks starting at 50 cents
- Crayola crayons, markers, and colored pencils discounted up to 68%
- Wooden pencils, erasers, and sharpeners available in multi-packs
- Folders, binders, and index cards for classroom organization
- School tech items including wired headphones and laminators
- Cleaning and paper supplies for classrooms and home offices
At Amazon, get the Bostitch Office Portable Electric Stapler for $13. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It handles up to 20 sheets at once and can run on an AC adapter or 4 AA batteries for cordless use. Buy Now at Amazon
This 12-pack of Sharpie S-Gel pens is $4 off the regular price at Amazon. The pens feature a no-smear, no-bleed gel ink and a contoured rubber grip for comfort. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12-count pack of black gel ink pens
- Medium point, 0.7mm line size
- Retractable design with contoured rubber grip
- No smear, no bleed ink technology
This Mondawe steel storage shed is $569.99, down from $1,054.37. You'd pay $729 elsewhere. It includes lockable doors and windows, plus a steel frame designed to hold up against wind and rain. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Target
- Steel construction built to resist wind, rain, and daily wear
- Large windows let in natural light
- Lockable doors for added security
- A-frame roof design
- Protective film on panels guards against scratches during shipping and setup
This Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is down to $100 at Target, which is $58 cheaper than what you'd pay for the same model today at Amazon. Shipping is free, too. It combines seven cooking functions, including air fry, convection bake, and broil, in a 0.6 cu. ft. interior large enough for a 12" pizza or a 4-lb. chicken. Buy Now at Target
- Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, Toast
- 0.6-Cubic Foot Interior With Light
- Fits a 12" pizza
- Nonstick interior
This Command Cord Wrap costs just $3.79 at Target. The next best deal we could find elsewhere was a 2-pack at Amazon for over $9, so this is a great price. The cord wrap offers a tool-free way to keep loose cords organized. It holds up to 6' of cord and can be removed cleanly without damaging walls or desks, then reapplied with a refill strip if you rearrange your setup. Shipping is free from Target over $35 or you can pick it up from your local store for free. Buy Now at Target
- No tools required for installation
- Holds cords with a winding capacity of up to 6'
- Sticks to glass, metal, tile, laminate, finished wood, and painted surfaces
- Removes cleanly without leaving residue, holes, or marks
- Reusable with a Command Medium Refill Strip
Target's furniture and home storage sale spans dressers, bookcases, desks, and seating from brands like Threshold, Costway, and VASAGLE. Deals include a Threshold New Bedford accent cabinet at $170, down from $200, and a Costway kids' bookcase at $72.99, down from $145.99. The sale also covers office chairs, side tables, and ottomans, making it useful for shoppers furnishing multiple rooms at once. Shop Now at Target
- Includes storage cabinets, dressers, and bookcases
- Office chairs and desks from brands like Bestier and Pinmoco
- Accent chairs, ottomans, and side tables included
- Kids' furniture such as bookshelves and table sets available
- Options from Threshold, Costway, VASAGLE, and Yaheetech
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