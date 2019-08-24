New
Walmart · 14 mins ago
Ozark Trail 6-Piece Camping Combo
$79 $98
free shipping

Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 6-Piece Camping Combo for $79 with free shipping. That's a savings of $19 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 4-person instant tent with rainfly and mesh windows
  • 2 machine washable 40° sleeping bags
  • 2 steel frame folding chairs with cupholders (225 lbs max supported weight each)
  • collapsible LED lantern provides light up to 9 hours (requires 3 AA batteries, not included)
  • Model: WMT-080746C
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 14 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors Walmart Ozark Trail
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register