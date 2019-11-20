Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Oxgord 2-in-1 Ice Scraper with Brush
$9
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • available in Black
  • scratch-free bristles
  • 7 ice picks on edge of scraper
  • non-slip foam grip handle
  • Model: CASB-03
