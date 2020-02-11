Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 53 mins ago
Ottomanson Clear Stair Safety Treads 14-Pack w/ Roller Tool
$16 $40
That's $5 under what Amazon charges. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • adhesive backing
  • PVC-free
  • 4x26" tread size
  • Model: PST1000-14
