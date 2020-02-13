Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Oster 1.1-Cu. Ft. Microwave Oven
$38 $42
pickup

That's $102 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "FRESH20" to get this deal.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • touch-pad controls
  • LED display
  • kitchen timer
  • weight and speed defrost settings
  • Model: OGZC1101
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRESH20"
  • Expires 2/13/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances JCPenney Oster
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
rdemusis
$20 "oversized surcharge " added to cost
10 min ago