eBay offers the Orbit B-hyve XD Bluetooth Hose Faucet Timer for $28.79 via promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10". Most merchants charge at least $50. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- Adjusts watering automatically based on local weather data
- Automatically adapts to local drought restrictions
Home Depot's Garden Center Special Values cover a wide range of outdoor products, from bagged mulch at $3.33 down from $3.67 to a metal pulsating sprinkler and hose combo at $88, down from $100. Insect control items like the Off! Insect Repellent Outdoor Fogger start at under $9, while larger investments like a polycarbonate walk-in greenhouse run into the hundreds. The sale spans everyday garden supplies like soil and mulch as well as bigger equipment such as wheelbarrows and irrigation systems. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Bagged mulch options starting at $3.33 per 2 cu. ft. bag
- Insect repellents and traps including an outdoor fogger and indoor flying insect traps
- Potting mix, garden soil, and decorative rock and pebble options
- Outdoor structures such as polycarbonate walk-in greenhouses
- Wheelbarrows, loppers, and other yard tools included in the discounts
Get deals on clearance patio, lawn, and garden deals in this section at Amazon. Shop for garden power tools, lawn care, decor, and more. Stock on select items may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Woot's landscaping sale spans lawn mowers, trimmers, pressure washers, and hand tools, with discounts reaching as high as 88% off on select items like a replacement mower belt. Larger equipment sees steep cuts too, including a gas snow blower at $339.99 and an electric self-propelled lawn mower at $99.99. The sale also covers smaller garden essentials such as pruning shears, soil meters, and hose connectors for shoppers stocking up on yard basics. Deal ends August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Amazon, get this 16" Undercarriage Cleaner Pressure Washer Attachment for $25. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this pressure washer attachment. It works as both a chassis washer for cars, trucks, and RVs and a water broom for flat surfaces like driveways and patios, and it comes with four extension wands, including a flexible curved option for reaching under vehicles. The attachment handles up to 4,000 PSI and fits most gas and electric pressure washers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16" wide cleaning head with 4 spray nozzles
- Includes 4 extension wands, including a 10.5" flexible curved wand and three 14" straight wands
- Rated for up to 4,000 PSI
- 1/4" quick coupling fittings compatible with most gas and electric pressure washers
- Doubles as a water broom for cleaning flat surfaces like driveways and patios
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
eBay's certified refurbished EGO outlet covers a wide range of outdoor power equipment, from leaf blowers and string trimmers to lawn mowers and pressure washers. A 21" self-propelled lawn mower with Touch Drive is $379, down from $399, and a 56-Volt Nexus 3000 power station drops to $499 from $799. All items are sold by an authorized seller and ship free. Shop Now at eBay
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