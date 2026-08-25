At Woot, get this open-box Amazon Fire TV 24" 2.0-Channel Soundbar for $50. It's the second-best deal we've seen for this model. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio for virtual surround sound, and its compact 24" design fits most TV stands and entertainment centers. Bluetooth lets you stream music from a phone or tablet, and setup is a simple HDMI connection to your TV. Deal ends August 28. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 2.0-channel soundbar w/ dual speakers
- Supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio for virtual surround sound
- Bluetooth connectivity for streaming audio from a phone or tablet
- Compact 24" wide, 2.5" tall design
- Includes HDMI cable for HDMI eARC/ARC connection
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Expires 8/29/2026
Published 31 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
The lineup at eBay's Sonos storefront spans soundbars, subwoofers, smart speakers, and headphones, all certified refurbished with free shipping. The Sonos Ace, the brand's first headphones, is priced at $319, down from $449, and the Sonos Ray soundbar starts at $179. Every listing carries a 2-year warranty serviced by Allstate, matching the coverage on new Sonos products. Shop Now at eBay
This Sonos bundle combines the Arc Ultra soundbar, Sub 4 subwoofer, and a pair of Era 300 speakers for $2,416, down from $2,956. The system supports Dolby Atmos spatial audio and includes Trueplay tuning to automatically optimize sound for the room. It ships free and it's at its all time price low on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes Arc Ultra soundbar, Sub 4 subwoofer, and a pair of Era 300 speakers
- Supports Dolby Atmos and spatial audio
- Sub 4 connects wirelessly over WiFi and can be placed anywhere in the room
- Trueplay tuning technology optimizes sound EQ using an iOS device's microphones
- Works with Apple AirPlay 2 and Amazon Alexa voice control
- Set up through the Sonos app over WiFi
This Samsung soundbar is $200 off, bringing it down to $199.99. It comes with a wireless subwoofer included, along with Dolby Digital 5.1 and DTS Virtual:X surround sound support. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Up to 330W of Total Power
- Voice Enhance & Night Mode
- Dolby 5.1 DTS Virtual:X
- Built-In Center Speaker
- One Remote
- Bluetooth Multi-Connection
Best Buy offers the Insignia 2.0 20" Mini Bluetooth Soundbar for $29.99. That's a $10 savings. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 20" compact soundbar with 2.0 channel sound
- Bluetooth wireless connectivity
- 4 audio modes: Standard, Theater, News, and Night
- HDMI ARC, digital optical, 3.5mm AUX, and USB connections
- Adjustable bass and treble for custom EQ
- Wall mounting hardware and HDMI cable included
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
Woot's Cleanup Crew sale covers yard bags, utility carts, wagons, and tarps for fall yard work. Deals include the Everyfun Collapsible Wagon Cart at $69.99, down from $159.99, and the DuraSack Self-Standing Raking Leaf Bags 2-pack at $22.99, marked down from $49.99. The sale also includes heavier equipment like the Landworks Utility Power Wagon at $749.99, discounted from $1,235.94. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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