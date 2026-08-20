At eBay, use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to get this open-box Open-Box Wyze Wired IP65 Video Doorbell for $18. That's $2 less than our mention from a couple of days ago and the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
At Amazon, get this 3K 5MP Window Camera for $28. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this model. It comes with two mounts, a flat one for first-floor windows and a 20° tilt mount for second-floor installation, so one camera can cover multiple angles without extra hardware. It also includes free 7-day cloud storage alongside local microSD recording. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3K, 5MP resolution with color night vision up to 33 feet
- Includes two mounts, a flat mount and a 20° tilt mount for first- or second-floor windows
- Tool-free, drill-free magnetic installation on glass surfaces
- Dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity
- AI human and vehicle detection with push notifications
- 24/7 continuous recording w/ free 7-day cloud storage and microSD card support up to 512GB
Today only, this Chamberlain myQ indoor security camera is $9.99, down from $26.33 at Home Depot. We did see it for slightly less in March, but this is still a great deal. It records 1080p video with a 130-degree wide-angle view and sends real-time alerts when it detects movement inside your home. Buy Now at Home Depot
- night vision
- two-way audio
- motion detection
- smartphone control
- 130° wide-angle camera
At Amazon, get this X-Sense Radon Detector for $54. It's the best deal we've seen for this model. It tracks radon levels for up to 999 days without recurring lab fees, and a built-in thermometer helps monitor conditions for more accurate readings. The 2-year battery life means it can run continuously without frequent maintenance. Buy Now at Amazon
- Monitors radon levels for up to 999 days without lab fees
- Delivers initial results in 24 hours, with accuracy reaching 95% after 7 or more days
- Compact 3.6" x 3.2" x 3.0" size for easy placement in any room
- 2-year battery life using AA batteries
- Sound-and-light alerts trigger when radon levels exceed the set threshold
- Stores up to 99 local records and includes a built-in thermometer
Best Buy's smart home security sale covers video doorbells and security cameras from brands like Ring and Blink. A Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Security Cam is down to $34.99 from $59.99, while the Ring Wired Doorbell Pro (3rd Gen) with 4K video drops to $199.99 from $249.99. The sale spans battery and wired doorbells as well as indoor and outdoor cameras across a range of prices. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Ring, Blink, Yale, and Swann security devices included
- Video doorbells with 2K and 4K resolution options
- Indoor and outdoor security cameras with night vision
- Some models include two-way talk and pan-tilt coverage
- Battery-powered and wired installation options available
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
eBay's Garmin outlet spans several device lines, from rugged Instinct and Fenix watches built for outdoor tracking to Venu and Vivoactive models geared toward everyday fitness, plus Forerunner running watches and inReach satellite communicators. Pricing runs from around $190 for a Vivoactive 5 up to over $1,000 for a Fenix 8, with both new and certified refurbished listings mixed in across the lineup. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
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