At Amazon, get this X-Sense Radon Detector for $54. It's the best deal we've seen for this model. It tracks radon levels for up to 999 days without recurring lab fees, and a built-in thermometer helps monitor conditions for more accurate readings. The 2-year battery life means it can run continuously without frequent maintenance. Buy Now at Amazon
- Monitors radon levels for up to 999 days without lab fees
- Delivers initial results in 24 hours, with accuracy reaching 95% after 7 or more days
- Compact 3.6" x 3.2" x 3.0" size for easy placement in any room
- 2-year battery life using AA batteries
- Sound-and-light alerts trigger when radon levels exceed the set threshold
- Stores up to 99 local records and includes a built-in thermometer
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon, get this 3K 5MP Window Camera for $28. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this model. It comes with two mounts, a flat one for first-floor windows and a 20° tilt mount for second-floor installation, so one camera can cover multiple angles without extra hardware. It also includes free 7-day cloud storage alongside local microSD recording. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3K, 5MP resolution with color night vision up to 33 feet
- Includes two mounts, a flat mount and a 20° tilt mount for first- or second-floor windows
- Tool-free, drill-free magnetic installation on glass surfaces
- Dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity
- AI human and vehicle detection with push notifications
- 24/7 continuous recording w/ free 7-day cloud storage and microSD card support up to 512GB
Today only, this Chamberlain myQ indoor security camera is $9.99, down from $26.33 at Home Depot. We did see it for slightly less in March, but this is still a great deal. It records 1080p video with a 130-degree wide-angle view and sends real-time alerts when it detects movement inside your home. Buy Now at Home Depot
- night vision
- two-way audio
- motion detection
- smartphone control
- 130° wide-angle camera
Tractor Supply discounts a selection of Winchester gun safes by up to $300 off list. Prices start at $449.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid hefty shipping fees for such items. Shop Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Save up to $300 on select Winchester safes
- 20-, 26-, and 48-long gun capacity models
- Electronic lock design
- Up to 45-minute fire rating
- Save 20% on select Hornady accessories with safe purchase
Best Buy's smart home security sale covers video doorbells and security cameras from brands like Ring and Blink. A Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Security Cam is down to $34.99 from $59.99, while the Ring Wired Doorbell Pro (3rd Gen) with 4K video drops to $199.99 from $249.99. The sale spans battery and wired doorbells as well as indoor and outdoor cameras across a range of prices. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Ring, Blink, Yale, and Swann security devices included
- Video doorbells with 2K and 4K resolution options
- Indoor and outdoor security cameras with night vision
- Some models include two-way talk and pan-tilt coverage
- Battery-powered and wired installation options available
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $5.75. It's the best price we could find by $4. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
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