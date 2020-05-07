Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open Box Worx 14" 40V Cordless Lawn Mower and Blower Bundle
$300 $400
free shipping

That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 3-year Worx warranty applies.
  • 13" cutting width
  • includes mulch plug, grass collection bag, & 20V dual battery charger
  • Model: WG958
