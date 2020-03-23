Open Offer in New Tab
Open-Box Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus 256GB Phone
$580 $1,150
free shipping

That's a $120 drop since December and the best deal we've seen – it's also $370 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
  • Available in Aura Black.
Features
  • Octa-core processor (2 x 2.73GHz Mongoose M4, 2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A75, and 4 x 1.9GHz Cortex-A55)
  • 6.8" 1440x 3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
  • Model: SM-N975UZKAVZW
Details
Comments
