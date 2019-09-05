New
Open-Box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone
$100 $300
free shipping

That's $60 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit – it ties our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now

  • Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay
  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8 GHz octa-core CPU
  • 5.7" 1440x720 LCD
  • 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage
  • 12MP & 5MP dual rear cameras
  • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
  • Model: XT1925-6
from50613
This is a pretty standard price now for a new 1-year old phone. I purchased this directly through Google Fi last year for the same price. It is a nice phone, but for an open box, I would expect something in the $65-75 range.
9 min ago