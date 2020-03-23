Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $19 under our mention from a few days ago and the lowest price we could find by $5 for this item in open box condition. Buy Now at eBay
Best Buy takes up to $150 off the list price of Samsung's new flagship line, which stacks with the trade-in discount (up to $700) to make this the best place to preorder. Shop Now at Best Buy
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
That's a savings of $20 for this synthesizer app. Shop Now at Google Play
That's a $120 drop since December and the best deal we've seen – it's also $370 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed one. Buy Now at eBay
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on a range of headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
Most of the discounts are on shoes, but there's also a large selection of activewear starting at $14. Shop Now at eBay
That's half off at $20 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
That's a low by $5. Buy Now at HSN
Although competitively priced elsewhere, that's a savings of $131. Buy Now at Sam's Club
That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $4 below our mention from a few days ago and $174 less than a new model costs. Buy Now at eBay
