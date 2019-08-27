New
Open-Box SteelSeries 3H VR USB Over-the-Ear Gaming Headset
$15 $60
free shipping

Always Deals via eBay offers the open-box SteelSeries 3H VR USB Over-the-Ear Gaming Headset for $14.99 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay sellers, that's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now

  • No warranty info is provided.
  • foldable design
  • retractable microphone
  • 7.1 virtual surround
  • Model: 61012
  • Popularity: 3/5
