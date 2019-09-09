New
eBay · 21 mins ago
Open-Box Samsung Gear IconX Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$60 $200
free shipping

That's $10 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for an open-box unit today by $45, excluding other eBay vendors.) Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by QuickShip Electronics.
  • A 1-year QuickShip Electronics warranty applies. The packaging may be slightly distressed.
Features
  • available in Black
  • onboard 3.4GB MP3 player
  • built-in microphones in each earbud
  • voice control via Samsung Bixby or Google Voice
  • fitness tracking
  • up to 7 hours of playback per charge (up to 5 hours with Bluetooth)
  • 340mAh charging case
  • Model: SM-R140NZKAXAR
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay Samsung
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register