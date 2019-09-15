New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 32GB 10" Tablet w/ Cover
$144 $500
free shipping

That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $184 below the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now

Tips
  • This item is new, but may not ship in original retail packing
  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies
  • It's sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
Features
  • 1.8GHz and 1.4GHz quad-core processors
  • 9.7" 2048x1536 Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7" book cover
  • Model: SM-T813NZKEXAR
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Tablets eBay Samsung
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register