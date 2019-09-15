Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $184 below the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now
That's $33 off and the cheapest new 16GB Android tablet we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Evoo 11.6" Windows Tablet with Keyboard in Silver for $99.98 with free shipping. That's $149 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $83 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the Refurb Verizon Ellipsis 8" 16GB Wi-Fi + 4G Android Tablet in Blue or White for $54.95 with free shipping. That's about $50 off and the best deal we could find for a refurb. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $45. Buy Now
Discounts on a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harman Kardon portable speaker. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Save on refurbished saws, drills, nailers, and more. Shop Now
That's the best price we could find by $35, although we saw it for a buck less a month ago. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's at least $131 less than you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now
It's $10 under our February mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low for a refurb by $4; it's around $400 for a new unit.) Buy Now
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
