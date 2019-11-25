Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's $12 less than the best price we could find for a factory-sealed tablet and comparable microSD card purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Although it's just a few bucks more via a couple of major stores (thanks to Black Friday price-matching), it's $44 under last week's mention (which came with a $50 Amazon gift card) and the best outright price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a $30 drop since last month and the best deal we've seen for a factory-sealed tablet. (Most stores charge around $50 more; it's also only $10 more expensive than a Staff Pick open-box unit we saw two days ago.)
Update: Only Silver is left. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $60 less than what you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
That's $10 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. (This is open-box.) Buy Now at eBay
Save on a selection of desktops, laptops, and tablets. Shop Now at Google Shopping
Matches our Prime Day mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $20.) Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon has announced the next generation of Kindle Fire HD tablets, releasing on October 30, and available for preorder now. It now boasts a 1920x1200 10.1" display, an 8-core processor, and a 12-hour battery life. Shop Now at Amazon
That's a savings of $1,247 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
Save on men's, women's, and kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
That's $34 under our mention from two days ago and the best deal we've ever seen for this iPhone. It's a low now by $32 for a refurb model. (It's also the lowest price we could find today for one in a similar condition by $60.) Buy Now at eBay
Save on headphones, speakers, mixers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's $350 off and within a buck of the best price we've seen for a 70" brand-name TV. Buy Now at Best Buy
It's the lowest price we could find by $56 and the best deal we've seen for a 12" Chromebook. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's the lowest price we've seen for this model and the best deal we could find for a refurb today by $53, excluding other eBay vendors. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Walmart
Sign In or Register