eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Rockwell ShopSeries Miter Saw Stand
$25 $80
free shipping

That's $3 under our February mention, $55 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
  • A 3-year limited manufacturer's warranty applies.
  • fits the Rockwell RK7136.2 miter saw
  • Model: SS9100
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
