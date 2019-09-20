New
Tech for Less · 1 hr ago
Open-Box HP AMD A8 2.2GHz 24" AIO PC
$405 $509
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $271. Buy Now at Tech for Less

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "GOOGLE5" to get this deal.
Features
  • AMD A8-7410 2.2GHz quad-core processor
  • 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) Touchscreen LED
  • 8GB RAM; 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • AMD Radeon R5 Graphics card
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: V8P00AA
↑ less
Buy from Tech for Less
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "GOOGLE5"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Desktops Tech for Less HP
AMD Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register