eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Dell UltraSharp 27" 1440p IPS LED Monitor
$200 $275
free shipping

That's $75 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by QuickShip Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year QuickShip Electronics warranty is provided.
Features
  • 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
  • 4 USB 3.0 ports
  • HDMI, DisplayPort, and mini DisplayPort inputs
  • Model: U2717D
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
