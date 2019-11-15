Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Apple iMac Pro 8-Core 27" 5K w/ 8GB GPU, 1TB SSD
$2,999 $4,999
free shipping

That's $1,690 under the lowest price we could find for a new iMac. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by QuickShip Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Xeon W-2140B 3.2GHz 8-core processor
  • 27" 5120x2880 (5K) Retina display
  • 32GB RAM; 1TB SSD
  • AMD Radeon Pro Vega 56 8GB graphics
  • macOS High Sierra
  • Model: MQ2Y2LL/A
