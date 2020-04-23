Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 10 mins ago
Omnicharge Omni 20 USB Type-C+ Portable Charger and Hub
$149 $199
free shipping

At a low by $44, make sure you stay connected with this handy charger. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 20,100mAh capacity
  • Up to 18-watt output via USB Type-A
  • Up to 60-watt & 100-watt outputs via USB Type-C
  • Charging and USB 2.0 data transfer
  • Model: OP2CA002
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Battery Chargers & Accessories B&H Photo Video
C Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register