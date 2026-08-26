Squeaky and stuffing-free, this one's a good pick for dogs who like to shred plush toys but shouldn't be left with fluff all over the house. Apply coupon code "DealNews7" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at iTalkPet
- Features rip-stop mesh lining with two reinforcing layers
- Has long dangling legs for shaking and tossing
- Uses a stuffing-free plush design
- Includes an internal squeaker
- Measures 16" long
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This Carhartt Firm Duck Insulated Large Dog Chore Coat is $32.99 at Amazon today. That's its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
It's not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me. (ie. 3am zoomies, napping, and using a litter box) Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Suction-cup base lets you anchor this to a floor or wall so solo dogs can tug and chew without you holding the other end, which suits owners of persistent chewers who need a break. Apply coupon code "FX6OG8Q8" for a total savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Reinforced heavy-duty construction for durability
- Hands-free suction cup for independent play
- Reduces anxiety and destructive behavior
- Combines tug, chew, and puzzle features
- Suitable for all dog breeds and ages
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