Suction-cup base lets you anchor this to a floor or wall so solo dogs can tug and chew without you holding the other end, which suits owners of persistent chewers who need a break. Apply coupon code "FX6OG8Q8" for a total savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Reinforced heavy-duty construction for durability
- Hands-free suction cup for independent play
- Reduces anxiety and destructive behavior
- Combines tug, chew, and puzzle features
- Suitable for all dog breeds and ages
At Amazon, add two items from this selection which spans dog and cat food, coffee, breakfast cereal, and personal care items, to your cart to get 50% off the cheapest item. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
This Carhartt Firm Duck Insulated Large Dog Chore Coat is $32.99 at Amazon today. That's its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
It's not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me. (ie. 3am zoomies, napping, and using a litter box) Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's End of Summer Pet Goodies sale covers a wide mix of dog and cat gear, from cat towers and scratching posts to automatic feeders and dog crates. A Truck & SUV Dog Back Seat Cover is discounted to $39, down from $138, while a KDSOM Self Cleaning Litter Box drops to $100 from $200. The sale spans beds, toys, feeders, training tools, and travel accessories for both cats and dogs. This deal ends August 24. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
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