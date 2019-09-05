Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Oakley Men's MPH Chainlink Sunglasses in several colors (Matte Steel/Ice Iridium pictured) for $56. Coupon code "DN55" cuts that to $55. With free shipping, that's $11 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $33.) Buy Now
Sunframes via eBay offers the Oakley Men's Valve Sunglasses in Black Iridium for $56.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12, although we saw them for $6 less in July. Buy Now
Men's & women's sunglasses on offer, with brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Toms, Nike, G-Star Raw, Persol, and more. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 75% off a selection of Prada handbags, sunglasses, and accessories, with prices starting at $89.99. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping if it doesn't already apply. Even better, extra savings on larger orders are available via the coupons listed below. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Various sellers at eBay take up to 60% off a wide selection of Oakley men's sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, the majority of these orders bag free shipping. Save on over 350 styles. Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730. Buy Now
Callaway via eBay takes up to 70% off new and used golf clubs and sets. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
