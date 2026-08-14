At Woot, use promo code "FIFTEEN" to get this O'Neill Men's Epic CT 3/2MM Wetsuit for $43. It's the best price we could find by $155. The suit includes a FluidFlex Firewall chest panel, a Double Super Seal neck, and Krypto Knee Padz for added durability. Coupon ends today. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 3/2mm neoprene thickness
- FluidFlex Firewall chest panel for a lighter, warmer, more flexible fit
- Double Super Seal neck
- Covert Blackout zipper construction
- Krypto Knee Padz to reduce abrasion
- External key pocket with loop
At Amazon Haul, get this Swimming Goggles 2-Pack for $2.85. It's a great deal for a 2-pack of swim goggles. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Amazon Essentials Men's 9" Swim Trunks in several styles (Charcoal Graphic Marks pictured) for $6.13. That's a $13 savings. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Swim goggles at $3 are a reasonable grab for casual lap swimmers or anyone who just needs a reliable backup pair. Apply coupon code "ENUCAVAR" for a savings of $3. Deal ends August 16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Anti-fog coating ensures clear long-lasting underwater vision
- Silicone seal
- 180-degree panoramic field of view
- UV-blocking lenses protect eyes from harmful sunlight
- Quick-detachable clasp prevents hair tangling
32 Degrees has women's and men's swimwear starting at $5.99, including trunks, bikini tops, high-waist bottoms, tankinis, and one-piece swimsuits. Discounts on the page are up to 85% off. Plus, you can get an extra 20% off via coupon code "SWIM20". Shipping adds $6, but you can spend over $32 to get free shipping Shop Now at 32 Degrees
- Includes women's and men's swimwear styles
- Women's bikini tops, bottoms, tankinis, and one-piece swimsuits
- Men's 6" swim shorts
- Prices range from $5.99 to $14.99
- Compare-at values range up to $60
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Dealmageddon clearance sale covers a wide mix of items, from home goods and tools to apparel and electronics. Discounts vary widely by item, with some products like the Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized-Fit Jacket dropping to $12, 73% off its reference price. Other standouts include Carhartt men's apparel and Brooks running shoes at 30% off. The sale runs through August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Another Mega Sale covers a wide mix of categories, from home and kitchen to electronics and outdoor gear. The Herrdemia Orchid Mix Soil is discounted to $24.99, an 86% cut from its $179.95 reference price, while the Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker drops to $249.99. Shoppers will also find deals on smart home devices, personal care tools, and camping gear. This deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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