Walmart offers the Nutri Ninja Nutrient Extraction Single Serve Blender for $59 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Ninja Coffee Bar 10-Cup Coffee System for $64.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $10 less in our March mention. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a low today by $31.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto Stovetop Pizza Oven in Silver for $47.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our July mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $10, although most charge $100 or more.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Dash 1.2-Liter Compact Electric Air Fryer in Grey for $29.99. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $12. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Presto Belgian Bowl Waffle Maker for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find today by $1, although most merchants charge $25 or more. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
