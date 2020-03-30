Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
NuForce BE Sport3 Wireless In-Ear Sports Headphones
$15 $50
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $11 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Available in Gunmetal
  • Stocking up for friends or family? The 4-Pack is available for $39.95.
Features
  • 6mm drivers
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • up to 10 hours of playback per charge
  • Model: BESPORT3
