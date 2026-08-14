Travel from Oslo to Bergen on a seven-day escorted tour through Norway, with stops in Hallingdal and Flåm along the way. Explore Oslo with guided sightseeing, ride the scenic Flåm train, and visit Bergen's UNESCO-listed Bryggen waterfront. Travel is available in October-November. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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