Walmart offers the No Boundaries Insulated Tote Bag in several styles for $9.98. That's a savings of half off the list price. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
- measures 16" x 19.5" x 7"
- wear as a crossbody or a backpack
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Published 11 min ago
At Amazon, get this The North Face Berkeley Crossbody Bag for $28. It's the best price we could find by $12. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
This The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag is $15 at Macy's. It's the best deal we could find for this bag today by $25. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
Amazon offers the Carhartt Crossbody Zip Bag in Black or Carhartt Brown for $19.79. Most merchants charge $33. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At adidas, promo code "DN15" brings this adidas Cross Body Bag down to $28. This is a $10 drop from its original price. It has a saddle bag shape with a prominent buckle and reflective accents, plus an adjustable strap and zippered closure for securing items. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at adidas
- Saddle bag silhouette with a prominent buckle detail
- Reflective accents for added visibility
- Adjustable shoulder strap for a customizable fit
- Secure zipper closure
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
New deals were just added to the Walmart Resold section, where Apple AirPods and MacBooks, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and other tech and home see big price drops. Free shipping applies over $35; otherwise, it adds $6.99. Pickup may also be available. These restored items all come with a 90-day free return warranty and the deals will end on August 21. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
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