eBay offers the Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo for $72.89 via promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" for a $37 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- Wake up to Nintendo game sounds and elements while tracking sleep
- Choose from 35 scenes inspired by Nintendo titles
- Link your Nintendo Account and download more titles and scenes
This brass sundial compass comes in a genuine leather case and is priced at $32.22, down from its usual $37.90. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
This AcuRite weather station is $24 off the regular price of $59 at Amazon. It's at an all-time price low at Amazon. It combines indoor and outdoor sensors with a color display that shows temperature, humidity, barometric pressure trends, and moon phase data. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes indoor and outdoor temperature sensors
- Tracks humidity and barometric pressure trends
- Provides a 12-hour weather forecast
- Illuminated color LCD display with adjustable dimmer
- Shows moon phase and high/low temperature records
- Runs on 2 AA batteries (not included)
This Eyoyo underwater fishing camera is $39.99 w/ Prime, down from $59.99. It pairs a 4.3" monitor with a 65-ft. cable, letting anglers check ice holes, docks, or kayak spots without a permanent setup, while 8 IR lights add night vision in low light. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4.3" LCD monitor for real-time underwater viewing
- 65-ft. cable for ice, dock, lake, boat, or kayak fishing
- 8 built-in IR lights for night vision in low light
- 195° wide angle lens for a broader underwater view
- 5000mAh rechargeable battery for up to 8 hours of use
- Saltwater-rated waterproof camera lens
Amazon offers the Life360 Tile Slim Bluetooth Tracker 2-Pack for $29.99. That's a $5 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
This refurb Acer PM161Q is $34, down from its normal price of $140 on eBay. It's the best-ever deal we've seen for this model, in any condition. The monitor draws power and video over a single USB-C cable and weighs under 2 lbs, making it suited for use as a travel second screen. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 1920x1080 IPS panel, 15.6"
- 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time
- 250 cd/m² brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2x USB-C ports (power and video input)
- 1x Mini HDMI input
- Condition: Very Good - Refurbished
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
Using promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", these Goodfellow & Co. Comfort Wear Trousers drop to $8.03, down from their $40 list price. Shipping is free, too. The cotton-spandex blend fabric offers stretch, and the trousers include a fly hook and zipper closure with side and back pockets. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Cotton-spandex blend fabric
- Regular rise, relaxed fit, relaxed legs
- Fly hook and zipper closure
- Two side pockets and back pockets
- 32" inseam
- Machine washable, tumble dry
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