This brass sundial compass comes in a genuine leather case and is priced at $32.22, down from its usual $37.90. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
-
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
This AcuRite weather station is $24 off the regular price of $59 at Amazon. It's at an all-time price low at Amazon. It combines indoor and outdoor sensors with a color display that shows temperature, humidity, barometric pressure trends, and moon phase data. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes indoor and outdoor temperature sensors
- Tracks humidity and barometric pressure trends
- Provides a 12-hour weather forecast
- Illuminated color LCD display with adjustable dimmer
- Shows moon phase and high/low temperature records
- Runs on 2 AA batteries (not included)
This Eyoyo underwater fishing camera is $39.99 w/ Prime, down from $59.99. It pairs a 4.3" monitor with a 65-ft. cable, letting anglers check ice holes, docks, or kayak spots without a permanent setup, while 8 IR lights add night vision in low light. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4.3" LCD monitor for real-time underwater viewing
- 65-ft. cable for ice, dock, lake, boat, or kayak fishing
- 8 built-in IR lights for night vision in low light
- 195° wide angle lens for a broader underwater view
- 5000mAh rechargeable battery for up to 8 hours of use
- Saltwater-rated waterproof camera lens
Amazon offers the Life360 Tile Slim Bluetooth Tracker 2-Pack for $29.99. That's a $5 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
This Garmin Striker Cast is $130 at Best Buy. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Castable sonar streams wirelessly to a smartphone or tablet
- Works up to 200' away from the device
- Functions in freshwater, saltwater, or through ice
- Includes traditional 2-D sonar and ice fishing flasher modes
- Adjustable gain and range settings
- Access to Garmin Quickdraw Community maps with 1' contours
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
This Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt 3-Pack is just $10.75, down from $14.99. That's Amazon's lowest-ever price and it works out at just $3.58 per T-shirt. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. You can get the pack in Sand in sizes S, M, and L. They're made from 100% U.S. cotton in a medium weight, classic fit design. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% U.S. cotton fabric
- Medium weight fabric
- Classic fit with pull-on closure
- Low stretch, non-stretchable material
- Standard length
- Available up to size 5XL
Sign In or Register