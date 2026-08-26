Woot's Summer of Gaming Sale covers a wide mix of gaming gear, from Nintendo Switch titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at $45.99 to gaming headsets such as the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Xbox Gaming Headset at $69.99. The sale also spans controllers, mechanical keyboards, VR accessories, and collectible statues, with discounts reaching as high as 85% off on select items like the Neat Bumblebee II microphone. This deal ends August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company