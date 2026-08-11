Target's video game sale covers hundreds of PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch titles at discounted prices. God of War Ragnarök for PS5 drops to $30, down from $70, while Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales falls to $20, down from $50. The sale spans genres from action and racing to sports, with titles like Gran Turismo 7 and WWE 2K26 also included at reduced prices. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Shop Now at Target