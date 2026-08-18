This Nextbase 422GW bundle is $39 off the regular $199 price at Costco. That's $10 less than the camera alone at Home Depot. It includes a 64GB microSD card and a polarizing filter for reducing windshield glare, both of which are usually sold separately. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 30. Buy Now at Costco
- Records in 1440p HD at 30 frames per second
- 2.5" HD touchscreen display
- Built-in Alexa voice control
- 10Hz GPS tracking
- Bluetooth 4.2 & Wi-Fi connectivity for file sharing
- Includes 64GB microSD card, polarizing filter, and mounting accessories
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Expires 8/30/2026
Published 10 min ago
Three-channel dash cams cover front, rear, and cabin simultaneously, which makes them useful for rideshare drivers, parents with teen drivers, or anyone who wants a full record of what's happening inside and outside the vehicle. At $55, that's $85 off the $140 list price via coupon code "YH23HLE3 ". Deal ends August 20. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K UHD three-channel front, rear, and cabin recording
- 5.8GHz WiFi 6 for rapid data transfer
- 24-hour parking monitor with G-Sensor collision detection
- IR night vision for clear cabin monitoring
- Plug-and-play installation for sedans and SUVs
At Amazon, get the Cobra Discreet SC120 QHD 1440p Dash Cam for $60. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It records in QHD 1440P resolution and includes a 16 GB SD card, night vision, and built-in WiFi for sharing footage without removing the device from your car. Buy Now at Amazon
- Records in QHD 1440P video resolution
- Built-in Wi-Fi for storing, editing, and sharing footage
- Night vision for low-light recording
- 140-degree field of view
- Includes a 16 GB SD card, car mount, and quick guide
This Vantrue E360 dash cam drops to $99.99, down from $359.99 at Walmart. You'd pay $200 elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- 5.2K resolution with 360° panoramic view
- Dual STARVIS 2 image sensors w/ HDR for better low-light footage
- 8 infrared lights for night vision on front and inside cameras
- 5GHz WiFi and built-in GPS
- 1.54" IPS touchscreen with voice control support
- 24/7 buffered parking mode with 10-second pre-recording
Handy for drivers who want video evidence from both directions in case of an accident or insurance dispute, and at $40, it's $26 off the $66 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K front and 1080p rear recording
- Wi-Fi 6 app-based video transfer
- 24-hour parking surveillance
- G-Sensor collision footage protection
- Real-time voice status notifications
Costco has TVs spanning a wide range of sizes and tech, from a 32" Hisense set at $119.99 up to large-screen 4K options well over $1,000. Several larger models, like a 75" TCL Q77K Series QLED TV at $479.99, include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Shoppers can find budget 1080p sets alongside premium OLED and Mini LED TVs from Samsung and LG. Buy Now at Costco
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- Screen sizes range from 32" to 100"
- Includes 4K UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Some models bundle a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Members-only and Costco Direct pricing available on select TVs
Costco's End of Summer sale spans electronics, home goods, and furniture, with deals on Apple products like the AirPods Pro 3 at $199.99 and the iPad at $399.99. Home appliances are well represented too, including the Roborock QX Revo Ultra 2 robot vacuum at $779.99 and the Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System at $549.99. Bigger discounts show up on furniture and wellness items, such as $500 off a Thomasville sectional (pictured) and $900 off an Osaki massage chair. Free shipping applies to many items, but check individual product pages for details as it varies. Shop Now at Costco
- Apple AirPods Pro 3 wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for $199.99
- Roborock QX Revo Ultra 2 robot vacuum and mop for $779.99, $200 off
- Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System Deluxe for $549.99, $150 off
- Osaki 3D 4000 LE A.I. Full-Body Massage Chair for $1,999.99, $900 off
Costco members can use promo code "SUMMERSAMEDAY26" for $10 off same day delivery orders of $35 or more. Alcohol and prescription copays are excluded. The offer is limited to one redemption per membership. Delivery is free on orders of $35 or more. Offer ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
Costco has a wide range of TVs on sale, spanning screen sizes from 43" up to 100" across brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense. Prices start at $229.99 for a 43" Samsung Crystal UHD Smart TV (pictured). Many of the listed TVs include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Free shipping applies. Offers end August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Sizes ranging from 43" to 100"
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- 4K resolution across UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Many models bundled with a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Smart TV features included on all listed models
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