Handy for drivers who want video evidence from both directions in case of an accident or insurance dispute, and at $40, it's $26 off the $66 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K front and 1080p rear recording
- Wi-Fi 6 app-based video transfer
- 24-hour parking surveillance
- G-Sensor collision footage protection
- Real-time voice status notifications
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Expires 8/19/2026
Published 1 hr ago
Verified 53 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Three-channel dash cams cover front, rear, and cabin simultaneously, which makes them useful for rideshare drivers, parents with teen drivers, or anyone who wants a full record of what's happening inside and outside the vehicle. At $55, that's $85 off the $140 list price via coupon code "YH23HLE3 ". Deal ends August 20. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K UHD three-channel front, rear, and cabin recording
- 5.8GHz WiFi 6 for rapid data transfer
- 24-hour parking monitor with G-Sensor collision detection
- IR night vision for clear cabin monitoring
- Plug-and-play installation for sedans and SUVs
At Amazon, get the Cobra Discreet SC120 QHD 1440p Dash Cam for $60. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It records in QHD 1440P resolution and includes a 16 GB SD card, night vision, and built-in WiFi for sharing footage without removing the device from your car. Buy Now at Amazon
- Records in QHD 1440P video resolution
- Built-in Wi-Fi for storing, editing, and sharing footage
- Night vision for low-light recording
- 140-degree field of view
- Includes a 16 GB SD card, car mount, and quick guide
This Vantrue E360 dash cam drops to $99.99, down from $359.99 at Walmart. You'd pay $200 elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- 5.2K resolution with 360° panoramic view
- Dual STARVIS 2 image sensors w/ HDR for better low-light footage
- 8 infrared lights for night vision on front and inside cameras
- 5GHz WiFi and built-in GPS
- 1.54" IPS touchscreen with voice control support
- 24/7 buffered parking mode with 10-second pre-recording
A 4-channel dash cam records front, rear, and both sides of your vehicle simultaneously, which makes it worth considering for rideshare drivers, fleet vehicles, or anyone who wants full 360° coverage. Apply coupon code "JY3UDCHM" for a savings of $86. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 adjustable lenses
- 128GB eMMC storage
- front dash cam of 2.5K and additional channels at 1K
- left and right cabin cameras each feature 6 built-in IR LEDs
- Model: M660
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|39%
|--
|$40
|Buy Now
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