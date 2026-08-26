Fanatics offers the 2026 New Era NFL Sideline Gear hat lineup spanning adjustable, snapback, fitted, and trucker styles across all 32 teams. Prices range from $31.99 on headbands up to $49.99 for adjustable sideline styles. These prices will be the lowest you find on orders over $39 that ship free with promo code "39SHIP". Plus, if you want previous year's styles you'll find them included here. Buy Now at Fanatics
- New Era branded hats across all 32 NFL teams
- Styles include adjustable, snapback, fitted, trucker, and knit hats
- Sideline, sideline throwback, and NFL training camp collections included
- Clearance and limited-time offer pricing available on select styles
- Free U.S. shipping on orders over $39 with code 39SHIP
This The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag is $15 at Macy's. It's the best deal we could find for this bag today by $25. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
Sweat-wicking and lightweight, this hat suits runners who need something breathable for long miles in warm weather. Apply coupon code "J5K2Y7YY" for a savings of $10. It's available at this price in several colors for Prime members only. Buy Now at Amazon
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
Ashford has this Kenneth Cole quartz watches for $25 via coupon code "DNKCOLE25". That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Even better, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Ashford
- 42mm case width
- Black dial design
- Quartz movement
- Men's watch styling
- 2-year warranty included
- 30-day money back guarantee
For one last day, you can shop a range of discounted soccer jerseys and other merch at Fanatics with the promo code "SCHOOL". The coupon discount is shown on the product pages on eligible items, while many are discounted without the code. You can also get free shipping on orders over $39 with the same coupon, which saves another few bucks on lots of orders. Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of officially licensed college hoodies and sweatshirts, with deals starting from $7.99. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics has marked down soccer national team jerseys and gear across brands like adidas, Nike, and Puma. Replica jerseys for teams such as Germany, Italy, and Jamaica are discounted from their regular prices, including a Germany adidas 2026 home jersey at $69.99, down from $99.99. Shoppers can also find authentic match jerseys and track jackets across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics carries thousands of autographed helmets and masks spanning the NFL, college football, MLB, and NHL, from mini helmets signed by stars like Josh Allen and Jerry Rice to full-size authentic helmets and goalie masks. Prices range widely, with clearance items marked down from their original prices and rarer pieces, like a limited-edition Will Howard helmet, priced well into the thousands. Most items ship free. Shop Now at Fanatics
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