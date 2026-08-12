Soccer.com's Goal Club Days event covers sitewide savings, national team jerseys, and fan gear, with code "GCDAYS" taking 20% off sitewide and 30% off custom fan wear. National team jerseys and fan gear are discounted up to 50%, and orders of $49 or more ship free with code "FREE". Shoppers spending $199 or more can also add a free Trionda key ring using code "TRIONDA", while cleat orders earn triple points with code "HATTRICK". Becoming a lifetime member is just $4 and comes with several benefits, however you can get a free membership with the purchase of a 2026 national team jersey. Shop Now at Soccer.com